39,100 Shares in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of TPG RE Finance Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 94.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,028 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 67,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 36.68 and a quick ratio of 36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.14. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 41.60%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

