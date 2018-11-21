45,500 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of NexPoint Residential Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 173,662 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,453,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,994,000 after acquiring an additional 148,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,078,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 298,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 68,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 207,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $6,863,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $830.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

