4NEW (KWATT) Trading Up 30.7% Over Last Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Cobinhood and Hotbit. 4NEW has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $243,585.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00133857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00199499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.16 or 0.09865976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009707 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,613,736 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.