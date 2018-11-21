$513.70 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to post sales of $513.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $554.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $469.79 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $448.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $558.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.03 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, insider Robert Day sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 2,491,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $47,232,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,444. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

