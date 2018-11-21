5,800 Shares in Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $465.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

