5,950 Shares in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Buckeye Partners by 14.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Buckeye Partners by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,790,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,274 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Buckeye Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Buckeye Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 573,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Buckeye Partners by 211.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPL opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $909.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

In other news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $219,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

