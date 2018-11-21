$7.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will report sales of $7.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.96 billion and the lowest is $7.93 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $33.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.66 billion to $33.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.56 billion to $34.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.