75,392 Shares in ALLETE Inc (ALE) Acquired by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,963,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,328,000 after acquiring an additional 121,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,422,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ALLETE by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,098,000 after acquiring an additional 45,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.17.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $302,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $61,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

