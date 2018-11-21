$756.57 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to post sales of $756.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $769.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide posted sales of $627.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAWW. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.