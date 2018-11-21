$8.00 Million in Sales Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report sales of $8.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.42 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $13.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $52.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.94 million to $53.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.86 million, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.52% and a negative net margin of 221.67%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FPRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,569,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPRX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 160,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,742. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.23.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

