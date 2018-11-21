80,000 Shares in Sunlands Online Education Group – (STG) Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Sunlands Online Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Blueport Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,117,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,130,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,811,000. Institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of STG opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Sunlands Online Education Group – has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunlands Online Education Group – will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

