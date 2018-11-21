$824.60 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $824.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.00 million and the lowest is $808.10 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $747.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $843.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Clean Harbors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

CLH opened at $63.97 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 193.85 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $3,208,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,859,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,636,008.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $416,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,907 shares of company stock worth $4,370,593 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

