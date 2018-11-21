Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) insider Robert (Rob) Andrew Leonard Hart sold 6,501 shares of Ab Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.10), for a total transaction of £99,985.38 ($130,648.61).

Shares of Ab Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.34) on Wednesday. Ab Dynamics PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 562 ($7.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

Get Ab Dynamics alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Ab Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ab Dynamics PLC (ABDP) Insider Robert (Rob) Andrew Leonard Hart Sells 6,501 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/ab-dynamics-plc-abdp-insider-robert-rob-andrew-leonard-hart-sells-6501-shares-of-stock.html.

About Ab Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, together its subsidiary, Anthony Best Dynamics Limited, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration. The company also offers a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development. It offers kinematics and compliance test machines, such as moving body suspension parameter measurement machines, and centre of gravity and inertial measurement systems; and driving robot systems, including steering, brake, accelerator, and gearchange and clutch robot systems, as well as vehicle guidance systems and rigid mounting systems for in-vehicle transducers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ab Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ab Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.