ABB (ABBN) PT Set at CHF 21 by Berenberg Bank

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 21 price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABBN. Societe Generale set a CHF 26.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 30.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays set a CHF 27.60 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 25.12.

Shares of ABBN opened at CHF 23.09 on Monday. ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

