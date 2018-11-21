ABB Ltd (ABB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

ABB stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ABB has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

