Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $345,000 in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Stock

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,719.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBC shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

