Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,387 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $627.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.64.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

