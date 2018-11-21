Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of Northeast Bancorp (NBN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bancorp were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Bancorp during the second quarter worth $859,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 213,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 148,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Northeast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

