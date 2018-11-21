Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $2,627,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $4,838,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $7,523,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher G. Stavros bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $135,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,201,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 252,333 shares of company stock worth $2,747,619 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

