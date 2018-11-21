AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.39. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 56247 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.
The company has a market cap of $188.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.03.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 20,700 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $58,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,000 shares in the company, valued at $510,420. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela P. Palmer acquired 16,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 472,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,451.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,144. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 273,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.
