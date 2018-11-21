Actinium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,671.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $212,401.00 and $1,671.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00049931 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000915 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 6,012,850 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

