Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Stake Lifted by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4,445.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ffcm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.1% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,286,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,285 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 127,027.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,220,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,527,000 after buying an additional 1,219,460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 27.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,568,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,216,000 after buying an additional 1,197,118 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5,313.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,190,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after buying an additional 1,168,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 545.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,826,000 after buying an additional 1,027,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/activision-blizzard-inc-atvi-stake-lifted-by-ffcm-llc.html.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.