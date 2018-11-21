Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. UFP Technologies comprises 6.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.63% of UFP Technologies worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 31,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th.

In related news, insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $743,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,003,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $380,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,858 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/acuitas-investments-llc-boosts-stake-in-ufp-technologies-inc-ufpt.html.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.