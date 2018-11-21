Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 63,809 Shares of Landec Co. (LNDC)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Landec accounts for 3.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Landec by 101.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 99,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,203 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 838,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Landec by 5.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 72.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on Landec in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Landec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

LNDC stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $390.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Landec had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

