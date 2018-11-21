Adam J. Weiss Sells 2,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 175.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. First Analysis set a $69.00 price target on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/adam-j-weiss-sells-2000-shares-of-cornerstone-ondemand-inc-csod-stock-2.html.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.