Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.22% of Addus Homecare worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Eos Management L.P. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 4,991.1% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 190,221,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 186,485,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 24.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 145,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 191.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $910.21 million, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.26. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $76.89.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Addus Homecare from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other news, insider James Zoccoli sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $71,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,625.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

