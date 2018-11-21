Adelphoi (ADL) Price Tops $0.0242

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 103.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 43.6% against the dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $500,680.00 and $319.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00132422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00202137 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.79 or 0.09580248 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009497 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

