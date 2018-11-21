Adobe (ADBE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.55.

Shares of ADBE opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adobe has a 1-year low of $165.68 and a 1-year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $760,121.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,552.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $4,501,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 41.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,311,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,859 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,185,552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $589,988,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 24,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Adobe by 27,901.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,232,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,651 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 57,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

