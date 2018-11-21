Adomani Inc (ADOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) will post $3.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adomani’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 million to $3.70 million. Adomani reported sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 681.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adomani will report full year sales of $7.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 million to $7.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.03 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $17.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adomani.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Adomani had a negative net margin of 235.98% and a negative return on equity of 126.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adomani in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Adomani in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adomani from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of ADOM stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.45. Adomani has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adomani stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Adomani at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

