Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Stake Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,055 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.89% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $45,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth about $266,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 157,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 902,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth about $3,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. First Analysis boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

ADSW stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

