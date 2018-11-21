Aegion Corp (AEGN) CFO David F. Morris Buys 10,000 Shares

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) CFO David F. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AEGN opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Aegion Corp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $339.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Aegion by 26.5% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aegion by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aegion by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aegion by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

