Aegion Corp (AEGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AEGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of Aegion stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. Aegion has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $339.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aegion will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David F. Morris bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegion by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,594,000 after acquiring an additional 161,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 117,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.