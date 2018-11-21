Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.47

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 22438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.
Several research firms have commented on AERI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. FIX began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $660,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,386.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald D. Cagle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,117 shares of company stock worth $19,459,226 over the last ninety days. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after buying an additional 133,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,386,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 76,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after buying an additional 221,582 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 798,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the period.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
