Agilent Technologies (A) Shares Up 7.8% on Strong Earnings

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $68.43 and last traded at $67.52. 7,988,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 2,593,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.61.

The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

In related news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

