Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Stake Lifted by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 134.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

In other news, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $92,985.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 14,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $224,633.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,730.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,944 shares of company stock worth $375,710 over the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGYS opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

