Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,955 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth about $180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $89.07.

