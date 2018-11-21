Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/ahrens-investment-partners-llc-boosts-stake-in-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-usa-etf-usmv.html.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.