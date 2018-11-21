Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000.
NYSEARCA MJ opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $45.40.
