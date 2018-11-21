Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.08.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

In other news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at $65,429,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8,770.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $175.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

