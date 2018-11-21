Alaska Air Group (ALK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALK. Macquarie lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,255. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,380.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

