Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) shares were down 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 100,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 37,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alianza Minerals (ANZ) Trading Down 21.4%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/alianza-minerals-anz-trading-down-21-4.html.

About Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in four projects in Peru; eight properties in Nevada, the United States; and five projects in Yukon, Canada.

