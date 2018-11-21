Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 290,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,734,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.20.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.57 and a 12-month high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total transaction of $1,497,549.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $1,272,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,380,720 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

