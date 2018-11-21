All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLTR)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 202,763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 242,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

