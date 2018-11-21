Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 31,086 Shares of Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $120,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,974,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 330.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 187,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,109,000 after buying an additional 144,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

PEN stock opened at $122.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,204.00, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $82.55 and a one year high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $286,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,566.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $197,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,743 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

