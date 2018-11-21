Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $127,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,325,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,289 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,593,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,196,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,734,000 after acquiring an additional 273,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $151,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.03. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.62%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

