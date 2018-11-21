Allianz (AZSEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Credit Suisse Group

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of AZSEY opened at $20.98 on Monday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

