Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66,317 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $410,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,025.76 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $980.64 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total transaction of $95,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,267 shares of company stock valued at $89,342,038 in the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

