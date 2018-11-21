Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alta Mesa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Alta Mesa Resources from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.49.

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

AMR opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Alta Mesa Resources has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alta Mesa Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Mesa Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alta Mesa Resources news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L purchased 422,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,063,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the second quarter worth about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 221,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 50.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.