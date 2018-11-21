Altcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.00 (ALT)

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Altcoin token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00011967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Altcoin has a market capitalization of $66,520.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Altcoin has traded 72.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Altcoin Profile

Altcoin (CRYPTO:ALT) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. The official website for Altcoin is altcoinmarketcap.com. Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Altcoin

Altcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Altcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

