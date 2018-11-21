Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Increased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 0.8% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,589,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,481,000 after buying an additional 4,581,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,263,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 82,381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329,361 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,492,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,215,000 after purchasing an additional 460,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,461,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,989 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

